Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 9 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 9 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment

China Taiwan
The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 7:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MSD) has detected nine Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels around the island as of 6 am (UTC+8) on Sunday.

Among them, four aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "9 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

"4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the post added.

On Saturday, MND detected 17 aircraft and six naval vessels of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) operating around the island. Thirteen of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment. This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses, and mass production of floating bridge docks to assist the unloading of ships during beach landings. Both type of equipment are strong indications that China is serious about one day invading Taiwan.

Also Read

Taiwan takes another step in production of AI chips with advanced new plant

TSMC Q4 profit jumps over 57% to record on strong demand for AI chips

OCAC highlights overseas outreach success for Taiwan amid policy shifts

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects 24 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near its territory

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India has to prepare for 'expressions' of China's growing capabilities: EAM

India-Singapore working on semiconductor ecosystem: Prez Shanmugaratnam

Farmers clash on India-Bangladesh border; situation under control, says BSF

US, Indian leaders to work towards easier nuclear liability laws: Garcetti

Cancer of terrorism now consuming Pak's own body politic: EAM Jaishankar

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary weaponMilitary drills

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story