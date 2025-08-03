Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that on Sunday, it observed the sorties of five PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of National Defence said that an appropriate response has been taken in this regard.

MND wrote on X, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, on Saturday, the MND had detected 11 Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese Naval vessels operating around its territorial waters, whereas on Friday, the MND detected 20 sorties of PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around it.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.