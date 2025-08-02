NIA files chargesheet against five Maoist operatives in Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted five Maoist operatives in connection with the February 2024 Chhattisgarh arms recovery case, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

The chargesheeted accused -- Anish Khan alias Annu Khan, Anil Kumar Netam, Jaysing Hidko, Raghvueer Jain and Shailendra Kumar Baghel alias Golu -- have been identified as Over Ground Workers (OGWs), including one supplier, for the banned terror organisation CPI (Maoist), it said.

All of them were active cadres of the Kuyemari Area Committee of the terror outfit, said the statement issued by the NIA.

The NIA in its supplementary charge sheet filed before the special court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, has charged them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.