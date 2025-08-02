Defence MSMEs must maintain quality to join global supply chain: BEL chief

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the defence and aerospace sectors must adhere to stringent quality standards to become part of the global supply chain, Bharat Electronics Limited chairman and managing director Manoj Jain said on Saturday.
Speaking at the curtain-raiser of the 7th edition of the India Manufacturing Show (IMS), billed as the 'Aerospace & Defence Engineering Expo', Jain stressed the importance of quality and certification.
"MSMEs must align with stringent quality and certification standards if they are to be part of the global supply chain," he said, adding that flexibilitywithout compromising regulatory complianceis essential from both large industries and MSMEs.
"This calls for a mindset change across the ecosystem," he noted.
IMS 2025 is being organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka in association with the IMS Foundation.
The international expo, scheduled to be held from November 6-8 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, will showcase core manufacturing verticals, including defence and aerospace.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event, which is expected to generate business leads worth Rs 450 crore, according to a press note.
Key Union Cabinet members, including H D Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, and Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, are also expected to attend.
The three-day event will feature B2B interactions, international trade collaborations, technology transfers, joint ventures, and engagements with policymakers, CEOs, scientists, and domain experts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
