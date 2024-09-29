Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Taiwan's defence ministry detects China's test-firing of multiple missiles

Taiwan said it would continuously monitor developments and that its air defences would maintain a high level of vigilance and alert

China Taiwan
Representational Image
AP Taipei
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 9:36 PM IST
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said Sunday it detected multiple waves of missile firings within China, days after Beijing said it successfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean.

The ministry said in a statement that the missile firings were carried out by China's Rocket Force and the Chinese military in Inner Mongolia as well as Gansu and Qinghai provinces and the Xinjiang region in western China.

Taiwan said it would continuously monitor developments and that its air defences would maintain a high level of vigilance and alert.

China views the self-ruled island of Taiwan as a renegade province that must come under its control, by force if necessary. Taiwan closely monitors China's military activity, and China has in recent years ramped up drills around the island amid increased geopolitical tensions.

The firing exercises on Sunday came after China said Wednesday that it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, which fell into a designated area of the Pacific Ocean.

Taiwan condemned the launch and reiterated that it stood against actions that disrupt peace and stability.


Topics :ChinaTaiwanMissile TestDefence news

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

