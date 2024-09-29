J&K activist slams Pakistan PM Sharif for his remarks on Kashmir at UNGA

Javed Beigh, a political activist from Jammu and Kashmir, criticised Pakistan, particularly in light of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent comments as he raked up the Kashmir bogey in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly once again. Beigh accused Pakistan of peddling misinformation on global platforms and highlighted the contrast between the situations in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In an interview to ANI after his participation in the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Beigh expressed frustration at Pakistan's decades-long narrative on Kashmir, calling it a reflection of Pakistan's deeper political dysfunction.

Beigh did not mince words when he referred to Pakistan as a "failed state," under the control of its military and intelligence agencies rather than its elected leadership. He questioned the legitimacy of Prime Minister Sharif's government, stating, "It's not the people of Pakistan speaking. It's the establishment." According to Beigh, Pakistan's leadership has misled its own citizens and the global community for decades regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

Beigh stressed that despite the lies peddled by Pakistan, the PoGB and PoJK areas rightfully belong to India.

"In 1947, my ancestors signed the instrument of accession with the idea of India. This is authentic, it's on paper," Beigh said, underscoring that these territories have been under illegal Pakistani occupation for decades.

He also emphasised the strategic importance of these regions for India, particularly PoGB. Beigh pointed out that regaining control of these areas would sever the land connection between Pakistan and China and open access to Central Asia via the Wakhan Corridor.

He stated that the return of POGB and POJK is essential for India's vision of becoming a "Vishwaguru" and achieving the dream of a developed nation, "Viksit Bharat."

Beigh drew a stark contrast between the youth of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and those in POJK. While Kashmiri Muslims in India are emerging as international representatives in fields like sports, education, and cultural diplomacy, Pakistan, he claimed, continues to radicalize the youth of POJK, using them as cannon fodder in its proxy war against India.

"The difference between these two parts is clear," Beigh told ANI.

"On one side, Kashmiri youth are showcasing Kashmir's rich heritage and culture on global platforms. On the other side, Pakistan is using misguided youth in PoJK, sending them as terrorists to kill innocents in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Meanwhile, Beigh cited a recent incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, where Pakistani-sponsored terrorists killed innocent pilgrims, including a 2-year-old child, a 23-year-old woman, and a 77-year-old elderly man. Beigh condemned Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as a tool, contrasting it with the positive contributions of Kashmiri youth in India to the global stage.

Beigh also urged the global community to recognize Pakistan's mistreatment of Kashmiris under its control.

"I urge world communities to wake up to this mistreatment of Kashmiris in Pakistan, to these human rights violations done by the Pakistani establishment," he stated, calling for a more honest and informed discussion on the realities faced by people in POJK and POGB.

Beigh's comments come at a crucial time, as peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir reflect a shift in the region's political landscape, further debunking Pakistan's narrative of unrest and instability.

Earlier on Friday, Sharif in his address to the UNGA said that India should reverse the Abrogation of Article 370 and enter into a dialogue with Pakistan for "peaceful" resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

"Let me state in no uncertain terms, Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression, therefore, to secure durable peace, India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since 5th of August 2019 and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that India was "engaged in massive expansion of its military capabilities," which are essentially deployed against Pakistan.

In a strong rebuttal to allegations made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his address at UNGA, the First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Bhavika Mangalanandan highlighted that Pakistan had used "terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir."

"The truth is that Pakistan covets our territory and has continuously used terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir, an inalienable and integral part of India. A reference has been made to some proposals of strategic restraint," she said.

The Indian diplomat called out Pakistan's "hypocrisy" for raking up Kashmir and questioning the Jammu and Kashmir election in India's Right to Reply at the UNGA session, and also brought up the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament."Pakistan has long employed cross-border terrorism as a weapon against its neighbours," Mangalanandan stated. "It has attacked our parliament, our financial capital Mumbai, marketplaces, and pilgrimage routes. The list is long," she added.

India has already made it clear after the Pulwama attack in 2019 that it wants normal bilateral ties with Pakistan, adding that it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities.

India has also provided evidence at various international forums of Pakistan's support for terrorist groups.