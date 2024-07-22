Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Terror attack on Army picket thwarted in J-K's Rajouri, firing underway

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army troops opened fire after suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. | Photo: Reuters
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
A major terror attack on an Army picket in the remote village of Rajouri has been thwarted, the Directorate of Public Relations Jammu said on Monday.

Firing is underway in the Gundha area of Rajouri.

More details are awaited.

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army troops opened fire after suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

 


In a separate incident, two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Initial treatment was administered at the government hospital in Doda and then the soldiers were airlifted to the Army hospital through an Army helicopter.

The encounter came days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter on Tuesday.

On July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was in progress in an area North of Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm during which a heavy firefight ensued. Four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

On July 16, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, laid a wreath to pay homage to the bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the region, while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda.


First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

