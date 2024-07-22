Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Scrambled fighter jets to intercept US bomber planes, says Russia

Scrambled fighter jets to intercept US bomber planes, says Russia

As the Russian fighters approached, the US strategic bombers turned away from the State Border of the Russian Federation, the ministry said

mig-29k
As the Russian fighters approached, the US strategic bombers turned away from the State Border of the Russian Federation, the ministry said. | Representative image
AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia said Sunday it scrambled fighter jets to intercept two US military long-range bomber aircraft that approached the Russian border over the Barents Sea in the Arctic.

The crews of the Russian fighters identified the aerial target as a pair of US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers, Moscow's defence ministry wrote on the social media platform Telegram, specifying that the planes scrambled were MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As the Russian fighters approached, the US strategic bombers turned away from the State Border of the Russian Federation, the ministry said.

The US routinely carries out flights over international waters. Moscow has recently responded more aggressively to the exercises, accusing the US in June of using its reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine strike Russian-occupied Crimea.

Last month, Moscow warned of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, and Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a response to US drone flights over the Black Sea, in an apparent warning it may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

Washington and Moscow have clashed before over the issue. In March 2023, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet damaged a US MQ-9 Reaper drone, causing it to crash into the Black Sea. It was the first direct clash between Russian and US forces since the Cold War.

A repeat of such a confrontation could further fuel tensions over the war in Ukraine.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump has 'very good call' with Zelenskyy over Ukraine conflict

AI aircraft leaves for US with passengers of flight diverted to Russia

US elections: Trump indicates tough policy against China, Russia if he wins

In touch with 50 Indian nationals who want discharge from Russian Army: MEA

Russia convicts WSJ reporter of espionage, sentences 16 years in prison

Topics :RussiaUnited States

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story