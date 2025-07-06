Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch; grenades, ammunition recovered

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout during a joint anti-terror operation conducted by the Poonch Police Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Indian Army's Romeo Force in the Marha area near Behram Gala.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding suspicious movement, the joint team launched an operation in the region on Saturday. During the search, security personnel recovered three hand grenades, live ammunition, wire cutters, batteries, power cables, a knife, and other incriminating material from the hideout.

Earlier, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the late hours of Wednesday.