PM Modi begins Argentina visit, receives warm welcome from Prez Milei

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires after arriving in Argentina on the third leg of his five-nation tour

Narendra Modi Argentina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by members of the Indian diaspora outside his hotel | Credit: X@narendramodi
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
President of Argentina Javier Milei and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a warm hug as the Argentinian President welcomed the PM in the capital city, Buenos Aires.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires after arriving in Argentina on the third leg of his five-nation tour.

The Monumento al General San Martin is an imposing equestrian monument honouring Jose de San Martin, the revered liberator of Argentina, Chile, and Peru. It stands as a symbol of Latin American independence and is a significant site of national pride in Argentina. PM Modi's visit to the memorial underscores India's respect for global freedom fighters and shared values of liberty and sovereignty.

Modi landed at Ezeiza International Airport earlier on Friday and is on an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei.

His itinerary includes holding bilateral talks with Milei to review ongoing cooperation and explore ways to deepen the India-Argentina partnership in key sectors such as defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

Following his arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by members of the Indian diaspora outside his hotel. He witnessed a traditional Indian dance performance and interacted with the enthusiastic crowd, who chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi-Modi' to welcome him.

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi said in a post on X, "Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires. It is truly moving to see how, thousands of kilometres away from home, the spirit of India shines brightly through our Indian community."

He also wrote, "Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him."

Members of the Indian community and local artists hailed Modi's efforts to promote India's cultural and global stature, making his visit a moment of pride and celebration for the diaspora.

Prime Minister Modi's engagements in Buenos Aires not only reflected India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Argentina but also showcased the enduring spirit of the Indian diaspora. Their heartfelt reception, marked by cultural performances and chants, underscored the deep bonds that connect Indian communities across the world with their roots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiArgentinaExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

