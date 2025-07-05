Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / In a first, Indian Navy inducts woman officer into its fighter pilot stream

In a first, Indian Navy inducts woman officer into its fighter pilot stream

Sub-Lieutenant Astha Poonia becomes the first woman to join Indian Navy's fighter stream after completing training; receives 'Wings of Gold' at INS Dega ceremony in Visakhapatnam

Sub-Lieutenant Astha Poonia, indian navy
Sub-Lieutenant Astha Poonia (Photo: X/ANI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
In a historic moment for the Indian Navy, Sub-Lieutenant Astha Poonia has officially become the first woman to be inducted into the fighter stream, marking a major milestone in the Navy’s journey towards greater gender inclusivity in combat roles, news agency ANI reported.
 
Sub-Lieutenant Poonia received the prestigious "Wings of Gold" from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Air), during a ceremony held on Thursday (July 3). She completed the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course at Naval Air Station INS Dega in Visakhapatnam, alongside Lieutenant Atul Kumar Dhull, who was also conferred the same honour.
 
The Ministry of Defence celebrated the graduation ceremony, highlighting it as a pivotal moment for naval aviation and women officers in the armed forces. Poonia’s induction into the fighter stream opens new doors for aspiring women in the military aviation domain.   
 

Defence acquisition council clears key deals

 
On the same day, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by the Defence Minister, approved 10 capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹1.05 trillion. The proposals include the procurement of indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAMs), naval vessels, and other defence systems.
 
The approvals cover armoured recovery vehicles, electronic warfare systems, and an integrated common inventory management system for the tri-services. Surface-to-air missiles were also part of the key items cleared.
 

Navy gets stealth edge with Udaygiri frigate

 
Adding to its modernisation, the Indian Navy recently received Udaygiri, the second stealth frigate of the Project 17A class, from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). The advanced multi-mission warship, capable of operating in blue-water environments, was designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. 
 
  According to MDL, Udaygiri features cutting-edge technologies for stealth, sea-keeping, and survivability, with hull shaping and signature suppression techniques making it comparable to top-class global warships.
 

INS Arnala joins Navy’s shallow-water warfare fleet

 
Further strengthening its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the Navy last month commissioned INS Arnala — the first of 16 indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASWSWC). Named after a coastal fort in Maharashtra, the 77-metre-long ship is part of the Eastern Naval Command and is the largest Indian Naval warship to be powered by a diesel engine-waterjet combination.
 
The vessel is equipped with advanced underwater sensors, acoustic communication systems, and a comprehensive weapons suite, including lightweight torpedoes, rockets, decoys, and mine-laying capabilities. It also supports search and rescue operations in coastal waters.

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

