Terrorist killed, four security personnel injured in Srinagar encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the densely populated locality of Khanyar in the interior city following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area

In another ongoing operation, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces near Halkan Gali. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
A Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed and four security personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out in the Khanyar area here on Saturday morning, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the densely populated locality of Khanyar in the interior city following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated, the official said.

During the operation, a fire broke out in the house where the terrorists were holed up and thick grey smoke was seen billowing in the sky.

One terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter, the officials said.

A senior police officer told PTI that the slain terrorist was a Pakistani and belonged to the LeT.

"Given his age, he seems to be the senior-most terrorist of the LeT," the officer said.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen were injured in the encounter. They were taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

In another ongoing operation, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

