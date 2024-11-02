Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In touch with US to clarify issues: MEA on sanctions on Indian entities

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to a query during his weekly briefing, also said India has a "robust legal and regulatory framework" on strategic trade and non-proliferation controls

Randhir Jaiswal
File Photo of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. | Source: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
In the wake of the US imposing sanctions on several individuals and entities, including from India, for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial base, the MEA Saturday said New Delhi is in touch with Washington to clarify issues.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to a query during his weekly briefing, also said India has a "robust legal and regulatory framework" on strategic trade and non-proliferation controls. 

"We are also a member of three key multilateral non-proliferation export control regimes," he added.

"In keeping with India's established non-proliferation credentials, we are working with all relevant departments and agencies to sensitise Indian companies on applicable export control provisions as also inform them on new measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances," Jaiswal said.

The US has imposed sanctions on 275 individuals and entities, including 15 from India, for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial base.

The US Department of Treasury said in a statement on Thursday that companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye have also been slapped with sanctions for supplying Russia with advanced technology and equipment that it desperately needs to support its war machine.

In addition to disrupting global evasion networks, this action also targets domestic Russian importers and producers of key inputs and other material for Russia's military-industrial base, the statement said.

Jaiswal on Saturday said, "We have seen these reports of US sanctions."  "We are also in touch with the US authorities to clarify issues," he added.

Topics :MEAUS sanctionsRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

