Terrorists will have to pay heavy price: Manoj Sinha on Srinagar attack

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has issued a stern warning to terrorists responsible for the recent Srinagar grenade attack, stating that they will have to pay a very heavy price for targeting citizens.

Sinha spoke to DGP, Nalin Prabhat and senior officials of the security agencies in the wake of the grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday.

"Terrorists targeting our citizens will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission," the Lieutenant Governor told the senior security officials.

LG directed the security officials to an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates. The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the government's resolve not to allow terrorist elements to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The Lieutenant Governor wished speedy recovery of those injured and directed that district administration should extend all possible assistance.

Meanwhile, the Forensic team arrives at the spot where the grenade attack took place.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Dr Bilal Mohidin met the injured in the grenade attack at TRC, Sunday market in Srinagar at SHMS Hospital and said "We came here (hospital) to meet the injured. They are undergoing treatment, 2 patients will have to undergo surgery. Special care will be given and the remaining injured will be released after treatment..."

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the grenade attack, saying there can be "no justification for targeting innocent civilians."

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the 'Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing.

There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," the CM said in a post on X.

CM Abdullah further said that the security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks. "The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he added.