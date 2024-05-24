Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Top United Nations court orders Israel to halt military operation in Rafah

Top United Nations court orders Israel to halt military operation in Rafah

The order by the International Court of Justice further ratchets up international pressure on an increasingly isolated Israel to rein in its war on Hamas in Gaza

Donald Trump, Jerusalem, Israel, Palestine
Friday's decision marked the third time this year the 15-judge panel has issued preliminary orders seeking to rein in the death toll and alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza. (Photo: A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives Photo AP/PTI)
AP The Hague
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 7:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The top United Nations court has ordered Israel to halt its military operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Israel insists it has the right to defend itself from Hamas militants and is unlikely to comply with the ruling.

The order by the International Court of Justice further ratchets up international pressure on an increasingly isolated Israel to rein in its war on Hamas in Gaza.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Friday's decision marked the third time this year the 15-judge panel has issued preliminary orders seeking to rein in the death toll and alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza. While orders are legally binding, the court has no police to enforce them.
 

Also Read

ICJ Gaza ruling: Why Israel fears another legal bombshell after ICC move

To expand ops, Israel orders new evacuations in the S Gaza city of Rafah

Israeli airstrike in Rafah kills at least 9 Palestinians, including 6 kids

Warning Israel, Biden says US won't supply weapons to attack Rafah

'Not what we agreed to': Why Israel rejected Hamas' Gaza ceasefire proposal

ICJ Gaza ruling: Why Israel fears another legal bombshell after ICC move

China stages mock missile strikes on Taiwan, uses live missiles in drills

Raisi's helicopter caught fire post crash, no sign of attack, says military

How is the Red Sea crisis making your TVs, ACs costlier? Key details

Hezbollah's prominent weapons manufacturer killed in Israeli airstrike

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :United Nationsisrael

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story