Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Hezbollah's prominent weapons manufacturer killed in Israeli airstrike

Hezbollah's prominent weapons manufacturer killed in Israeli airstrike

Hezbollah responded by firing barrages of rockets at northern Israel. The rockets triggered brush fires in the Hula Valley

Israel's flag
Israel's flag (Photo: Wikimedia Common)
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israel confirmed carrying out an airstrike in southern Lebanon which killed a prominent Hezbollah weapons producer on Thursday.

Muhammad Ali Nasser Faran was responsible for manufacturing strategic and specialized weapons. The Israel Defence Forces released footage of the airstrike, which took place as Faran was driving in the area of Nabatieh in the morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The IDF said that many Hezbollah weapons factories struck during the last several months were under Faran's command.

Hezbollah responded by firing barrages of rockets at northern Israel. The rockets triggered brush fires in the Hula Valley.

Leaders of the Iran-backed terror group have said they will continue the attacks to prevent thousands of residents of northern Israel from returning to their homes. Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from Southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Also Read

Struck a manned Hezbollah observation post in Lebanon, says Israel

Can do in Beirut what we did in Gaza: Israeli minister warns Hezbollah

Israeli airstrike kills four civilians in southern Lebanon: Report

Hamas war: IDF carries out airstrike on Hezbollah site in Southern Lebanon

Israeli president says 'two-state solution' not a solution: What is it?

Taiwan tracks dozens of Chinese warplanes, navy vessels near its coast

Can recognition by European nations bring Palestine closer to statehood?

Azad Engineering to build fully integrated advanced turbo engine for DRDO

Maldives to launch India's RuPay service amid turbulence in bilateral ties

Agniveer scheme: Army carries out internal review, may propose changes

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :HezbollahLebanonisraelIsrael-PalestineGaza conflict

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story