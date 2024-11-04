The Indian High Commission in Canada on Monday issued a press release expressing disappointment over the November 3 attack on a Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistanis, noting that the incident occurred despite their prior requests for robust security measures for the event.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the High Commission stated: “We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers…”

The High Commission also noted attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2-3. Consular co-camps are events where services like visa applications and passport renewals are offered.

What Justin Trudeau said on the violence

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack, asserting that every Canadian has the right to practise their faith. "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Trudeau's post read. He did not assign blame to any specific group.

Canadian Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the attack, while Member of Parliament Chandra Arya stated that the “red line” had been crossed with this incident.

In response to the situation, the High Commission stated that future consular camps will depend on local security arrangements.

Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council reacts

Condemning the violence, the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC) called for a thorough investigation. “The incident outside the temple is a distressing reminder of the need for understanding and mutual respect in our community…” OSGC said in a statement.

Commenting on the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal said that Trudeau’s condemnation was a positive step and expressed hope that the Canadian government would ensure the safety of Indians residing in Canada.

Relations between India and Canada remain strained following Trudeau's allegations of the Indian government's involvement in targeting Khalistanis in Canada, a charge vehemently opposed by New Delhi.