Trump considers PM Modi as great friend: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

The US greatly values its relationship with India, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor said on Saturday night after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gor, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, said he had a great series of meetings, including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology," he said after meeting the prime minister.

"We also discussed the importance of critical minerals," he said.

President Donald Trump considers PM Modi as a great and personal friend. PM Modi said he was confident that India-US ties will further strengthen during his tenure.