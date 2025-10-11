Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump considers PM Modi as great friend: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

India-US ties have hit a rough patch after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports

Sergio Gor meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Sergio Gor meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
The US greatly values its relationship with India, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor said on Saturday night after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gor, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, said he had a great series of meetings, including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology," he said after meeting the prime minister.

"We also discussed the importance of critical minerals," he said.

The US greatly values its relationship with India, Gor said, adding President Donald Trump considers PM Modi as a great and personal friend.  PM Modi said he was confident that India-US ties will further strengthen during his tenure.

"Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.
 
However, recent phone calls between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi have raised hopes of a positive turn to the stressed relationship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiUnited StatesUS ambassador to India

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

