Afghan FM Muttaqi to visit Deoband today, Agra on Oct 12 during India trip

Press Trust of India Saharanpur/Agra
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will visit Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Saturday and Agra on Sunday as part of his six-day India trip, officials said.

According to Saharanpur police, during his day-long visit to Deoband, Muttaqi will tour Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the most influential Islamic seminaries in South Asia, and meet senior clerics, scholars and administrators of the institution. He is expected to arrive around noon and return to Delhi by evening.

Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur Rural) Sagar Jain said police and intelligence units have been deployed and "comprehensive security arrangements" have been made ahead of the visit. The district administration has also coordinated with the Darul Uloom authorities to ensure a smooth programme.

Darul Uloom's office in-charge Mufti Rehan Usmani confirmed the visit and said preparations are being made for the Afghan minister's reception.

"Earlier, we expected him to stay for two days but due to a packed schedule, the visit has been limited to one day. He will meet Rector Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and other senior clerics," Usmani told PTI.

During the visit, Muttaqi is also expected to interact with Afghan students enrolled at the seminary and tour its historic library. His arrival has generated considerable excitement among students and local residents.

On Sunday, the Afghan foreign minister will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. The officials said he will leave Delhi around 8 am via the Yamuna Expressway and reach Shilpgram, near the monument's eastern gate, by 11 am.

He will be taken to the Taj Mahal in an electric golf cart and is expected to spend about an hour and a half at the site before returning to Delhi in the afternoon.

Agra district authorities said elaborate security measures have been made for the high-profile visit.

"No lapses will be tolerated and security will remain tight throughout his stay," a senior official said.

Muttaqi's is the first visit to India by a senior Taliban minister since the group seized power in Kabul four years ago.

The Afghan foreign minister's visit to India assumes greater significance as it comes at a time when both India and Afghanistan are having frosty relations with Pakistan over a range of issues, including cross-border terrorism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :AfghanistanForeign AffairsMinistry of External AffairsDarul Uloom Deoband

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

