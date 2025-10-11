Jaishankar meets US envoy-designate Sergio Gor, discusses India-US ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi amid rising trade tensions between the two countries following Washington’s decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. Gor was accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas during his six-day visit to India, which began just days after his Senate confirmation as the next US envoy to New Delhi.

“Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance,” Jaishankar posted on social media, adding, “Wish him the best for his new responsibility.”

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met Gor. "They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X, adding that Misri wished Gor success in his new role. This marks Gor's first official visit to India after his confirmation. He had earlier interacted with Jaishankar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 24, where both leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation. Following that meeting, the US State Department had noted that both sides were committed to "further promoting the success of the US-India relationship".

'India a cornerstone of regional stability' During his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a foundation of the growing partnership between the two nations. "India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability," Gor told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He added that if confirmed, he would "prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India". Bilateral relations have faced turbulence after President Trump's administration doubled tariffs on Indian exports to 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty on India's purchases of Russian crude oil. India termed the move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Despite the strain, recent phone calls between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have rekindled optimism over ongoing trade negotiations. Gor's visit to India According to the US State Department, Gor's six-day trip (October 9-14), accompanied by Rigas, will include meetings with senior Indian officials to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues. "The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the State Department said. American officials clarified that Gor will not present his credentials as ambassador during this visit, news agency PTI reported.