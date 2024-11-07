Trump wins: From CIA to immigration, roles Ramaswamy, Kash Patel may clinch

Donald Trump on Wednesday won the 2024 United States (US) presidential election, beating his opponent, the Democratic Party candidate of Indian heritage, Vice-President Kamala Harris, in a bitterly fought contest.

1) Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old biotech billionaire and one-time 2024 Republican presidential candidate, suspended his campaign after a disappointing performance in the Iowa caucuses. Ramaswamy was also once considered a potential pick for Trump's Vice-President, only to lose out to now US Vice-President-elect JD Vance, but his political journey may not be over yet.

Ramaswamy has hinted at potential roles in a Trump White House, including overseeing immigration, an emotive and important plank of Trump's campaign, as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to USA TODAY.

Born in Ohio, the son of Indian immigrants, Ramaswamy is believed to resonate with younger conservative voters.

Trump has also hinted that Ramaswamy could have a major role in his administration. At a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump had described Ramaswamy as "smart as hell", adding, "We can put him in charge of one of these big monsters (in government), and he'll do a better job than anybody you can think of."

In addition to Ramaswamy, two other Americans of Indian descent are being reportedly mentioned for prominent roles in a potential Trump administration.

2) Kash Patel

Kashyap Pramod Patel, better known as Kash Patel, who served as chief of staff to the acting US secretary of defense during the first Trump presidency, is reportedly seen as a potential candidate for national security posts during Trump's second stint at the White House.

According to a Financial Times report, Patel's name has been floated as a possible national security adviser.

Meanwhile, Patel has told associates he wants to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), CNN has reported, citing sources briefed on the matter. In his final months in office during his first term, Trump had reportedly contemplated putting Patel in key jobs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or the CIA. However, that idea was reportedly blocked after opposition from then CIA Director Gina Haspel and then Attorney General Bill Barr.

Patel has not only been a frequent presence on Trump's campaign trail, rallying support for him, but has also reportedly advocated a hardline approach against the now President-elect's perceived political enemies.

According to a CNN report published after Trump's victory on Wednesday, the President-elect's allies are already jockeying for positions, with Patel helping organise the Trump 2.0 administration's transition and taking meetings and calls from people interested in the available roles.

Patel and Trump are also reportedly vowing to oust any official who played a role in investigations into Trump and his supporters.

3) Bobby Jindal

Bobby Jindal, the former governor of Louisiana, could be one of the potential candidates for a major Trump Cabinet role, particularly Health and Human Services secretary, according to a Politico report.

Jindal's focus on health policy, along with his past leadership roles, could "boost a nomination" to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, according to Politico. The report added that Jindal's record of running a US state government could also strengthen his argument that he is fit to lead one of the US federal government's largest agencies.

Notably, Jindal, 53, was the assistant secretary of Health and Human Services under former President George W Bush and the executive director of the National Bipartisan Commission on the Future of Medicare.