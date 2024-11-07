US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts

After Donald Trump's historic victory in the US presidential elections 2024, strategic affairs experts believe that following his victory, India-US ties are set to expand. However, they also believe that there could be some issues like imports, tariffs, and immigration. In his election campaign, Trump proposed higher tariffs on foreign goods, especially imports from China, and vowed to rid the US of all undocumented immigrants by launching a major deportation programme.
US presidential elections 2024: Former President Donald Trump is set to return as the 47th President of the United States after winning the recently concluded presidential elections. He received a congratulatory call from his Democratic rival Kamala Harris after she conceded defeat. Harris "called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election," CNN reported, quoting an official in Harris' team. She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, it said. Trump is the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later.
After conceding defeat to her Republican rival Donald Trump, Democrat candidate Kamala Harris said that she will not concede the fight that fuelled her presidential campaign. While addressing her supporters, Harris said, "This is a time to organise, to mobilise and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know, we can build together."
Trump Media short sellers hit by $420 million loss, says S3
A report released on Wednesday by financial analytics firm S3 Partners said that investors betting against Trump Media & Technology Group have lost $420 million since the stock began tracking the election odds of Donald Trump. The stock, alongside online gambling sites like Polymarket and Kalshi, had became something of a proxy for Trump's reelection chances.
9:17 AM
US elections: Trump win-fuelled rally in dollar, US rates to keep rupee under strain
The Indian rupee is likely to open near its lifetime low on Thursday and possibly decline further through the session, fueled by bets that Donald Trump's U.S. presidency will herald a period of a stronger dollar and higher U.S. interest rates.
The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open near its close, and all-time low, of 84.28 in the previous session.
8:58 AM
US presidential elections 2024: Obama, UN Secy General, and US President Biden congratulate Trump
Former US President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Thursday issued a statement congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his victory.
"Over the last few weeks and through Election Day, millions of Americans cast their votes - not just for president, but for leaders at every level. Now the results are in, and we want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory," the statement said.
8:43 AM
US elections 2024: Trump Media gains after results, even as Truth Social parent reports $19 mn quarterly loss
The parent company of Donald Trump's social networking site Truth Social lost $ 19.2 million in the last quarter, according to an earnings report released on the same day he won back the presidency.
Trump Media and Technology Group reported late Tuesday that much of that loss stemmed from more than $ 12 million in legal fees, along with a decline in revenue, according to the surprise Election Day earnings report.
8:32 AM
China congratulates Donald Trump on presidential win, says "We respect American people's choice"
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his win in the 2024 US presidential election, CNN reported.
In a post on X, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said, "We respect the American people's choice and offer our congratulations to Mr. Trump for his election."
Notably, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has yet to publicly comment on the election results, as per CNN.
8:20 AM
US elections: Light of America's promise will always burn bright, says Harris
Shortly after she conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris said the light of America's promise will always burn bright and pledged to usher in a peaceful transition of power.
In an emotional address to her supporters at her alma mater Howard University, Harris urged them to accept the results and that the fight to protect the ideals of the country will continue.
8:06 AM
US elections 2024: Trump sowed doubts about voting until results showed him winning
President-elect Donald Trump and his Republican allies had spent months seeding doubt in the integrity of American voting systems and priming supporters to expect a 2024 election riddled with massive and inevitable fraud.
The former president continued laying that groundwork even during a mostly smooth day of voting Tuesday, making unsubstantiated claims related to Philadelphia and Detroit and highlighting concerns about election operations in Milwaukee.
7:48 AM
US presidential elections 2024: Here's what Democrat Indian-American Shri Thanedar had to say
Democrat Indian-American US Congressman Shri Thanedar says, "...It was heartbreaking, it was something that was not something that we were hoping for or we were expecting but I do understand the voters' sentiment. It is time for Democrats, my party to understand where the voters are coming from and what is it that the voters are saying and what have they said through the exercise of their voting rights, what have they said through the ballots - we need to really pay attention to that. We need to do a lot of soul-searching and introspecting to understand the voters' sentiment & the message that the voters have sent to us."
7:33 AM
Andhra CM terms JD Vance's victory historic, says first time Telugu woman would serve as second lady
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed US Vice President elect-JD Vance's victory in the presidential election as a historic moment as it will catapult a woman of Telugu heritage, Usha Chilukuri Vance, as the Second Lady of the United States.
Usha is the wife of JD Vance and her family's ancestral village Vadluru is located near famous Godavari town Tanuku in the lush green West Godavari district, about 35 km from district headquarters Bhimavaram.
7:18 AM
US elections: From a sullen man 4 years back to stunning victory; it's remarkable journey for Trump
Four years back, Donald J Trump was a sullen man after he lost the presidential race to Joe Biden and left the White House with an uncertain political future.
And when a violent mob, mostly his supporters, stormed the US Capitol weeks later, it appeared an end to the Republican leader's political career.
Four years later, the 78-year-old Republican made an unprecedented and forceful political comeback in American history by winning a second term in the White House in a bitter contest with Democratic leader Kamala Harris.
7:05 AM
US presidential elections 2024: Special counsel evaluating how to wind down two federal cases against Trump
Special counsel Jack Smith is evaluating how to wind down the two federal cases against Donald Trump before he takes office in light of longstanding Justice Department protocol that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Smith charged Trump last year with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. But Trump's election defeat of Kamala Harris means that he can no longer face prosecution in accordance with a decades-old Justice Department legal opinion.
The person familiar with Smith's plans was not authorised to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.
6:44 AM
US elections: While I concede this election, I do not concede fight that fuelled this campaign, says Harris
After conceding defeat to her Republican rival Donald Trump, Democrat candidate Kamala Harris said that she would not concede the fight that fuelled her presidential campaign. While addressing her supporters, Harris said, "This is a time to organise, to mobilise, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together."
6:43 AM
US presidential elections 2024: Strategic affairs experts expect India-US ties to grow stronger
After Donald Trump's historic victory in the US presidential elections 2024, strategic affairs experts believe that India-US ties are set to expand. However, they also believe that some issues, like imports, tariffs, and immigration, could arise. In his election campaign, Trump proposed higher tariffs on foreign goods, especially imports from China, and vowed to rid the US of all undocumented immigrants by launching a major deportation programme.
6:42 AM
US presidential elections 2024: Trump's Democratic rival Harris concedes defeat, calls him to congratulate
US presidential elections 2024: Former President Donald Trump is set to return as the 47th President of the United States after winning the recently concluded presidential elections. He received a congratulatory call from his Democratic rival Kamala Harris after she conceded defeat. Harris "called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election," CNN reported, quoting an official in Harris' team. She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, it said. Trump is the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later.