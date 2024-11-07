US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts

After Donald Trump's historic victory in the US presidential elections 2024, strategic affairs experts believe that following his victory, India-US ties are set to expand. However, they also believe that there could be some issues like imports, tariffs, and immigration. In his election campaign, Trump proposed higher tariffs on foreign goods, especially imports from China, and vowed to rid the US of all undocumented immigrants by launching a major deportation programme.

US presidential elections 2024: Former President Donald Trump is set to return as the 47th President of the United States after winning the recently concluded presidential elections. He received a congratulatory call from his Democratic rival Kamala Harris after she conceded defeat. Harris "called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election," CNN reported, quoting an official in Harris' team. She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, it said. Trump is the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later.