Donald Trump's second term: Who's likely to fill top administration roles?

After his victory in the presidential election, Donald Trump is anticipated to begin the selection of his Cabinet as well as appointing officials in key areas like defence, intelligence, diplomacy, trade, immigration, and economic policy in the coming weeks. Here are some leading contenders for these prominent positions, with some being considered for multiple roles.

Scott Bessent, candidate for Treasury Secretary

Scott Bessent, a key economic advisor to Trump and a seasoned hedge fund investor with a background in academia, is viewed as a strong candidate for Treasury Secretary. While traditionally a supporter of minimal government intervention in line with past Republican views, Bessent has also praised Trump’s tariff-based approach to negotiations and has expressed admiration for Trump’s economic outlook, which favours reduced regulation and skepticism towards international trade.

John Paulson, candidate for Treasury Secretary

Billionaire hedge fund manager and Trump supporter John Paulson is another potential pick for Treasury Secretary. Known for advocating tax cuts and deregulation, Paulson has previously shown support for targeted tariffs to safeguard national security and counter unfair trade practices. In April, he hosted a high-profile fundraiser that raised over $50 million for Trump.

Larry Kudlow, candidate for Treasury Secretary

Larry Kudlow, a FOX Business Network personality and former director of the National Economic Council, is a potential candidate for Treasury Secretary or another economic role. While privately cautious about broad tariffs, Kudlow’s public economic stances are closely aligned with Trump’s policies.

Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary candidate

As Trump’s former US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer is also considered for Treasury Secretary. Lighthizer, a proponent of tariffs and a central figure in Trump's China trade negotiations and NAFTA renegotiation, may be asked to return to his prior role.

Howard Lutnick, candidate for Treasury Secretary

Howard Lutnick, chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chair of Trump’s transition team, is among those being considered for Treasury Secretary. Known for his outspoken support of Trump’s economic policies, Lutnick is viewed favourably by Trump’s allies.

Richard Grenell, candidate for National Security Advisor

Richard Grenell, one of Trump’s close foreign policy advisors, is a leading candidate for National Security Advisor. During Trump’s first term, Grenell served as acting director of national intelligence and as US ambassador to Germany. His controversial interactions with foreign leaders may complicate Senate approval for other roles.

Robert O’Brien, candidate for Secretary of State

Robert O’Brien, Trump’s last national security advisor during his first term, is a top candidate for Secretary of State. O’Brien’s foreign policy views align with Trump’s, although he is more supportive of military aid to Ukraine.

Bill Hagerty, candidate for Secretary of State

US Senator Bill Hagerty, who worked on Trump’s 2016 transition, is another strong contender for Secretary of State. Known for his alignment with Trump’s policies, Hagerty previously served as the US ambassador to Japan.

Marco Rubio, candidate for Secretary of State

Senator Marco Rubio, a former presidential candidate with a focus on Latin American affairs, is also in contention for Secretary of State. Rubio shares many of Trump’s foreign policy positions.

Mike Waltz, candidate for Defence Secretary

Former Green Beret and US Congressman Mike Waltz is seen as a potential candidate for Defence Secretary. Known for his hawkish stance on China, Waltz has supported measures to reduce US reliance on Chinese-sourced critical minerals.

Mike Pompeo, candidate for Defense Secretary

Former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a potential choice for Defence Secretary. Pompeo has returned to Trump’s inner circle after briefly considering a primary challenge.

Tom Cotton, candidate for Defense Secretary

Senator Tom Cotton, a military veteran with extensive foreign policy experience, is a prominent contender for Defence Secretary. Known for supporting military aid to Ukraine, Cotton aligns with Trump’s hawkish faction.

Keith Kellogg, candidate for National Security Post

Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who served as chief of staff to the National Security Council, may take on another national security role. Kellogg has presented Trump with a plan to address the Ukraine conflict, focusing on diplomatic negotiations.

Tom Homan, candidate for Homeland Security Secretary

Former acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan is a top choice for Homeland Security Secretary. Homan was a vocal supporter of Trump’s immigration policies, including controversial child separation practices.

Chad Wolf, candidate for Homeland Security Secretary

Chad Wolf, Trump’s former acting secretary of homeland security, is another candidate. Wolf implemented Trump’s hardline immigration policies but resigned following legal challenges to his appointment.

Mark Green, candidate for Homeland Security Secretary

Representative Mark Green, a staunch Trump supporter and chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, is seen as a potential Homeland Security Secretary.

John Ratcliffe, candidate for Attorney General

John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence and a strong Trump ally, is a leading candidate for Attorney General. Ratcliffe’s tenure in intelligence was marked by policy alignment with Trump’s views.

Mike Lee, candidate for Attorney General

Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, is also considered for Attorney General. A close Trump ally, Lee played a role in challenging the 2020 election results.

Susie Wiles, candidate for Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles, one of Trump’s campaign managers, is a top candidate for White House Chief of Staff. Known for her campaign efficiency, Wiles is expected to bring order to Trump’s second term.

Brooke Rollins, candidate for Chief of Staff

Brooke Rollins, former acting director of the Domestic Policy Council, is also under consideration for Chief of Staff. Known as one of Trump’s more moderate advisers, she supported criminal justice reforms during his first term.

Kash Patel, candidate for National Security Post

Kash Patel, a key figure in Trump’s defense and intelligence team, may be considered for CIA Director or another national security role, though Senate confirmation might be challenging given his controversial reputation.

