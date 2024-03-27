Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba to visit India on Thursday: MEA

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba to visit India on Thursday: MEA

His visit comes at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba | Image: x @DmytroKuleba
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is slated to arrive here on Thursday for a two-day official visit during which he will have meetings with his Indian counterpart and others to discuss matters related to the bilateral relationship.

His visit comes at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During his visit, Kuleba will have "a number of engagements, including official meetings with External Affairs Minister and Deputy NSA to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement said.

He is also expected to interact with the business community.

Kuleba's visit comes amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20 had held separate conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asserted that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi had spoken to Putin over a telephone call to congratulate him for winning a fifth term in office in the recent elections, and followed it up with a phone call to Zelenskyy to convey India's "consistent support" for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict.

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15, set to meet counterpart

EAM meets Italian Prez; discusses ways to advance strategic partnership

Indian diplomacy successful in forging ties with competing powers: EAM

India pushed for dialogue, diplomacy as conflicts raged around world in '23

India, S Korea to collaborate in critical tech, semiconductors: Jaishankar

Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels operating around nation

PM Modi calls Belgian counterpart; discusses West Asia, Ukraine peace

PNS Siddique attack: What sets Majeed Brigade apart from jihadi outfits?

Suicide bomber kills 5 Chinese nationals in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

India supports Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty: EAM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictForeign AffairsExternal Affairs Ministrydiplomacy

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story