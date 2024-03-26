Suicide bomber kills 5 Chinese nationals in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani were killed on Tuesday in an attack on their convoy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani English-language newspaper DAWN reported, citing regional police officials.

The regional police chief reportedly said that a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy that was carrying Chinese engineers and was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu.

According to reports, the provincial police have reached the spot of the attack and commenced relief operations.