Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Suicide bomber kills 5 Chinese nationals in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Suicide bomber kills 5 Chinese nationals in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Suicide bomber rams explosive-laden vehicle into convoy carrying Chinese engineers

Representative Image
Bhaswar Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani were killed on Tuesday in an attack on their convoy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani English-language newspaper DAWN reported, citing regional police officials.

The regional police chief reportedly said that a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy that was carrying Chinese engineers and was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to reports, the provincial police have reached the spot of the attack and commenced relief operations.

Also Read

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail in Cipher case

Watch: Former Pakistan foreign minister Qureshi manhandled by police

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Pakistan Election 2024 Results: Pakistani stocks plunge amid tight race

7 militants killed in attack on Pak's Gwadar Port Authority complex: Report

India supports Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty: EAM

Hope govt gives strong rebuttal to China on Arunachal claims, says Kharge

US warned Russia of terror attack 2 wks in advance, Moscow didn't listen

Baloch militants attack Pak naval base in Balochistan, 6 terrorists killed

US targets Russian fintech operators for Ukraine war sanctions evasion work

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan BalochistanTerrorsimPak terror

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story