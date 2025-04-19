UNHCR India looks to slash spending amid uncertain funding crisis

In a move that could affect refugees and asylum seekers in India — more than 47,000 in number — the India chapter of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is set to take steps to reduce its expenditure, citing a crisis and an uncertain funding situation, an official at the agency said.
This development comes amid layoffs at the India office, with more dismissals expected, according to another person familiar with the matter.
The agency employs more than 60 persons in India.
“We are facing an extremely severe crisis, and the UNHCR’s funding situation is uncertain. This is linked to the decision by the United States (US), our biggest donor, to review its foreign-assistance programmes as well as announcements by a quarter of our top donors regarding their plans to reduce their overseas aid,” said Rama Dwivedi, assistant external relations officer, UNHCR India, in response to a written query.
Dwivedi added the UNHCR India would need to reduce expenditure to ensure that the agency “remains operational and financially stable in 2025 and beyond”, with a focus on prioritising the most vulnerable refugees, internally displaced persons, and stateless individuals.
The funding cut has necessitated a comprehensive review, which will include streamlining operations at headquarters, regional offices, and at country level, she noted.
“We do not have further details now but will share them once the review has been completed. This year and in the years to come, we will have to significantly lower our funding projections.”
Sanjay K Bhardwaj, professor at the Centre for South Asian Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, said: “Many (refugees) remain undocumented. The country lacks a national refugee law.”
He added funding cuts or operational downsizing by the UNHCR India could cause social unrest in India and across South Asia, where similar reductions could follow.
“This would heighten refugee vulnerability and may drive some towards illegal activities,” he noted.
The UNHCR funding update for India in 2025 indicates 25 per cent, or equivalent to $4.37 million, of the financial requirement has been met. This leaves an estimated gap of $12.94 million. In 2023 and 2024, there was a funding gap of about 60 per cent.
(With inputs from Bhaswar Kumar)