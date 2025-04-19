UNHCR India looks to slash spending amid uncertain funding crisis

In a move that could affect refugees and asylum seekers in India — more than 47,000 in number — the India chapter of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is set to take steps to reduce its expenditure, citing a crisis and an uncertain funding situation, an official at the agency said.

This development comes amid layoffs at the India office, with more dismissals expected, according to another person familiar with the matter.

The agency employs more than 60 persons in India.

“We are facing an extremely severe crisis, and the UNHCR’s funding situation is uncertain. This is linked to the decision by the United States (US), our biggest donor, to review its foreign-assistance programmes as well as announcements by a quarter of our top donors regarding their plans to reduce their overseas aid,” said Rama Dwivedi, assistant external relations officer, UNHCR India, in response to a written query.