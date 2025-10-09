Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Modi, Trump discuss Gaza peace plan and trade progress over phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he spoke to US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on the success of the Gaza peace plan and reviewing the progress achieved in trade negotiations. 
Modi and Trump review trade progress, Gaza peace efforts 
Modi and Trump had last spoken over the phone on September 17, when the US President called to wish the Indian Prime Minister on his 75th birthday. That phone call had broken the ice after their previous conversation in June on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, where Modi had turned down an invitation to visit the White House and disputed Trump’s claims of having mediated to resolve the India-Pakistan conflict. 
“Spoke to my friend, President Trump, and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” the Prime Minister posted on X at 8.49 pm.

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpUS India relations Gaza conflict

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

