Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US labels 'The Resistance Front' behind Pahalgam attack as terrorist group

US labels 'The Resistance Front' behind Pahalgam attack as terrorist group

In an official statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move reflects Washington's resolve to enforce President Donald Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack

Pahalgam attack

The Pahalgam attack, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, sparking outrage across India.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major move, the United States has designated The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the outfit behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).
 
The announcement was made on Thursday (local time) by the US Department of State. In an official statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move reflects Washington’s resolve to enforce President Donald Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack.
 
Rubio stressed that TRF acts as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba and claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. “This action underscores our commitment to counter terrorism and hold accountable those who target civilians,” he said.
 
 
According to the US State Department, TRF has carried out multiple attacks against Indian security forces in recent years, including the most recent one in 2024. The terror outfit’s designation as an FTO and SDGT—under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224—allows for stronger legal measures against the group and its affiliates.
 
The State Department has also reviewed and confirmed that Lashkar-e-Taiba will continue to remain listed as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Liu Jianchao

SCO must take 'uncompromising' position on combating terrorism: Jaishankar

Omar Abdullah, Omar

CM Omar Abdullah says tourism bouncing back in J&K post Pahalgam attack

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-comm, online payment platforms being abused for terror financing: FATF

air india plane crash

Parl panel seeks answers on Air India crash, fare hike post-Pahalgam attack

Uddhav Thackeray

'Did Pahalgam terrorists join BJP?' Thackeray questions lack of arrests

 

US reiterates commitment to global counterterrorism

 
The State Department further emphasised that the Trump administration remains committed to protecting US and allied interests by cracking down on extremist organisations worldwide.
 
“These actions reflect the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting national security, countering terrorism, and upholding President Trump’s call for justice after the Pahalgam attack,” the statement noted. 
 

Jaishankar welcomes US move on TRF designation

 
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the US decision and expressed his appreciation in a post on X.
 
“Thank you Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US State Department for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation,” he wrote.
 
He added that the group had claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack and reiterated India’s policy of zero tolerance for terrorism.
 
The Indian Embassy in Washington also issued a statement on X, thanking the US government and reiterating India’s stance against terrorism.
 
“Another demonstration of strong India-USA counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate the Department of State for listing The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. TRF is a proxy of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and claimed responsibility for the April 22 terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam. ZERO TOLERANCE for terrorism!” it said. 
 

Pahalgam attack and India’s retaliatory response

 
The Pahalgam attack, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, sparking outrage across India. Though TRF initially claimed responsibility for the attack, it later retracted the statement amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan.
 
In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
 
Later in May, India escalated its diplomatic efforts, dispatching seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals, including Washington, to increase international pressure on Pakistan and expose its continued support for cross-border terrorism.

More From This Section

The Agni-I missile was launched from Abdul Kalam Island. | X@defencealerts

India successfully conducts tests of Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Energy needs our priority, no double standards please: India to Nato

terrorism ak47 guns violence

IRRPL to finish AK-203 rifle delivery early, targets exports by 2030

Ministry of External Affairs

'Cautions against double standards': MEA hits back at Nato chief's warning

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

Committing assault, theft in US may lead to visa revocation: US embassy

Topics : Donald Trump Marco Rubio Pahalgam attack Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistan S Jaishankar Operation Sindoor BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon