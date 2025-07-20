Two Indians killed, 1 abducted in Niger; embassy seeks safe release

In a heinous terror attack, two Indians were killed while one was abducted in the Dosso region of Niger, as noted by the Indian Embassy in Niger.

The Indian Embassy in Niamey is in touch with the local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian.

The mission also cautioned all Indians in Niger to remain vigilant.

In a post on X it said, "In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger's Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian. All Indians in Niger are advised to remain vigilant."

Arab News reported citing local sources that unidentified armed attackers ambushed a Nigerien army unit providing security at a construction site for an electrical line in the Dosso region, around 100 kilometres (63 miles) from the capital city of Niamey. Previously in March, Niger had seen a terrorist attack by the Islamic State in Great Sahara in Kokorou, which had resulted in the deaths of at least 44 civilians and had left 13 severely injured, as reported by UN Security Council Press. The members had issued a statement condemning the attack in the strongest terms and had underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

Significantly, the members had underscored the importance for all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate with the authorities of Niger as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard. ALSO READ: Two Indians killed, one abducted by terrorists in south-west Niger The statement further highlighted, "The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts."

US State Department's 2023 Country Report on Terrorism for Niger had observed, that terrorist organizations exploited Niger's extensive borderlands and sparsely populated regions to attack and recruit among populations where access to government services was weak and economic opportunity negligible. Due to the small size of its "defence force, ineffective coordination among security services, budget shortfalls, and instability in Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, and the Lake Chad Basin", Niger's efforts to fight terrorism were hampered. Niger is in the midst of a political upheaval as a military coup has taken control, ousting the democratically elected President. In July, 2023 President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by the Presidential Guard and General Abdourahamane Tchiani declared himself the new leader. This event led to widespread international condemnation.