US hails India-Pak understanding; House panel calls Trump 'Prez of peace'

The US State Department announced on Saturday (May 10) that India and Pakistan have agreed to immediately halt cross-border military exchanges and begin discussions on a broad set of issues, following intensive American diplomatic engagement. However, New Delhi clarified that no broader dialogue has been agreed upon. India’s Ministry of External Affairs added that the decision to stop firing was coordinated bilaterally with Islamabad.

Trump announces India-Pak ceasefire via social media

The first public announcement came through a post by President Donald Trump on Truth Social. He wrote: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

Rubio confirms ceasefire, praises both governments

Shortly after, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a formal statement confirming the development. He revealed that he and Vice President JD Vance had been in talks over the past 48 hours with senior officials from both nations, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” Rubio said. He also praised both leaders for their “wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship” in a post on X.

US House panel lauds Trump as ‘President of peace’

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs lauded President Trump’s role in facilitating the agreement, referring to him as “the President of Peace” for his intervention between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India clarifies ceasefire decision was bilateral

Despite the optimistic tone from Washington, India maintained a more cautious position. A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the agreement to cease military activity was a result of a direct phone call initiated by Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on Saturday afternoon.

“The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries,” the statement clarified, adding that “no decision” had been made regarding “any other issue at any other place.”

Foreign Secretary confirms DGMOs will speak again

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during a press briefing, confirmed that the DGMOs are scheduled to speak again on Monday (May 12), suggesting that communication lines remain open but with limited scope.

US offers continued mediation, India reiterates stance

The US State Department’s readout mentioned Secretary Rubio’s offer to continue mediating to prevent future escalations. However, India reaffirmed its opposition to third-party involvement in issues related to Pakistan, insisting that all matters be addressed bilaterally.

While no broader agreement has been reached, the development could signal a de-escalation in tensions, which had risen after cross-border attacks and retaliatory strikes raised concerns about potential full-scale conflict.