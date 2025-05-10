Operation Sindoor LIVE: Govt official killed, two staffers critically injured in Pak shelling in J&K

A senior government official was killed and his two staff members were critically injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.
On Friday, Pakistan launched another series of drone attacks targeting 26 locations across India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, marking the second consecutive night of aerial aggression. The Defence Ministry reported that attempts to strike vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted by Indian forces using counter-drone systems.
Civilian casualties and blackout in border areas
In Ferozepur, Punjab, the only reported injuries occurred when a projectile from a downed Pakistani drone hit a civilian house, injuring members of a local family. Authorities imposed a blackout across all states bordering Pakistan as explosions rang out in multiple regions. The Defence Ministry assured that the situation was under control and advised civilians, especially in border areas, to remain indoors and follow safety guidelines.
Military response and cross-border tensions
The Indian military remained on high alert, engaging drones in areas like Baramulla, Jammu, and Udhampur. Cross-border shelling also continued in Jammu’s Suchetgarh and Ramgarh sectors. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah urged residents to stay indoors amid the blackout and escalating tensions. On Thursday, Indian forces had intercepted Pakistani missiles aimed at key military sites in Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu airport.
Operation Sindoor was India’s response to Pahalgam terror attack
India had launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including one Nepali national, in Baisaran Valley. In the aftermath, diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan were downgraded, leading to rising tensions. Following another attack on May 7, Pakistan responded with intense artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), particularly in border regions of Jammu and Kashmir, causing the deaths of 16 civilians.
Schools closed in border states amid security concerns
Schools and colleges in border states like Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan will remain closed for the coming few days in view of the escalating military tensions with Pakistan. All schools, colleges, and universities in the Union Territory will remain closed for two days as a precautionary measure.
8:50 AM
People wake up to blast-like sounds as sirens ring out in Jammu: Report
People across Jammu on Saturday woke up to blast-like sounds as sirens rang out in the city amid a fresh wave of suspected drone attacks by Pakistan, officials said.
Artillery and mortar shelling were also reported from the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, they said.
Deafening sounds of explosions started rattling Jammu and Udhampur towns around 5 am with officials confirming a fresh wave of drone attack from across the border, triggering panic among the people.
(According to PTI reports)
8:28 AM
Working to de-escalate India-Pakistan tensions, end military confrontations, says Saudi
Saudi Arabia early Saturday said it was making efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels.
In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said that upon the directives of the Saudi leadership, Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9 as part of the Kingdom's "ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels".
8:05 AM
G7 countries urge India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint
The G7 nations on Saturday expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both countries to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further military escalation.
"Further escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability," the group said in a joint statement, highlighting its concern for the safety of civilians on both sides of the border. Calling for immediate de-escalation, the G7 encouraged India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
"We are closely monitoring developments and reiterate our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic solution," the statement added.
7:47 AM
Nine held for suspicious activity near strategic sites in Jaisalmer
Jaisalmer police on Friday arrested nine individuals for engaging in suspicious activities near strategically important locations within the Sadar, Kotwali, and Pokaran police station limits. According to Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudheer Choudhary, one of the detainees is currently being interrogated by multiple agencies. The group includes five residents of Jaisalmer, three from Barmer, and one from Bihar. Those taken into custody have been identified as Dharmanath Jogi (21), Jeetu Nath Jogi (27), Roopchand Od (44), Lakhuram Od (33), Harish Od (19), Manohar Ram Od (19), Ugaram Od (20), Mohammad Rehmat (22), and Khetaram Meghwal, whose age was not disclosed.
7:28 AM
Gravely concerned: Singapore urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate amid rising tensions
Singapore has expressed deep concern over the escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan, calling on both nations to de-escalate the situation and exercise restraint. Tensions have surged following Indian precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday.
The strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and had suspected cross-border involvement. In retaliation, Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks on Friday night, targeting 26 locations across India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, marking the second consecutive night of aerial aggression.
7:15 AM
32 airports shut for civilian flight operations till May 15 in view of India-Pak conflict
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday announced the temporary closure of 32 airports in northern and western India, including major hubs like Srinagar and Amritsar, for civilian flight operations till May 15.
The move follows ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan, which escalated after India conducted precision strikes on terror camps on May 7, prompting retaliatory shelling by Pakistan along the border areas. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation agencies, issued multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) detailing the suspension of civil flights at affected airports due to security concerns.