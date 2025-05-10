Operation Sindoor LIVE: Govt official killed, two staffers critically injured in Pak shelling in J&K

A senior government official was killed and his two staff members were critically injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

On Friday, Pakistan launched another series of drone attacks targeting 26 locations across India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, marking the second consecutive night of aerial aggression. The Defence Ministry reported that attempts to strike vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted by Indian forces using counter-drone systems.