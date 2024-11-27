Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US, India stronger when working together: Blinken after meeting EAM

US, India stronger when working together: Blinken after meeting EAM

The United States and India are stronger when they work together, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said.

EAM Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
EAM Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The United States and India are stronger when they work together, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said.

Blinken made the remarks in a post on X after meeting India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy on Tuesday.

"The US and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity," Blinken said.

He also shared a picture from the meeting.

Jaishankar also posted about the meeting on X and said he discussed the state of the world and the India-US partnership, which continues to move forward, with Blinken.

After the meeting, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The United States desires to continue coordinating closely with India to address global security challenges."  During the meeting, Blinken and Jaishankar affirmed the US and India's enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, Miller said in a readout of the meeting.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India, ISA sign agreement for solar projects in four Indo-Pacific countries

Connectivity corridor will be game changer, says Jaishankar about IMECC

India views Italy as key partner, crucial ally in Europe: S Jaishankar

PM Modi honoured with Global Peace Award for minority upliftment in US

PM Modi meets Barbados PM Mottley, expresses gratitude for 'honour'

Topics :Ministry of External AffairsAntony BlinkenS Jaishankar

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story