Pak starts crackdown on protesters from Imran Khan's party in Islamabad

By Ismail Dilawar

Pakistan’s government began arresting protesters from former prime minister Imran Khan’s party after two days of demonstrations that left at least six dead and roiled the country’s financial markets.

ALSO READ: Islamabad PTI protest: Pak Army ordered to shoot on sight. What's going on? There is a search operation ongoing and a large number of protesters who started a sit-in in Islamabad to demand Khan’s release from jail have been arrested, information minister Attaullah Tarar told ARY News. The main protest area has been cleared and all the barricades will be removed on Wednesday, Tarar said. The crackdown is very severe, Zulfi Bukhari, a spokesman for Khan’s party, said in a text message.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters breached roadblocks and clashed with the police for the past two days to converge in Islamabad, defying efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to stop them from entering the city. The authorities earlier switched off street lights at the protest site. The truck that senior party leaders used to lead the march since November 24 was emptied and set ablaze, according to visuals shared by Khan’s party.

The protest is seen as the biggest political challenge since Sharif’s coalition government took power after national elections in February. The premier has said such protests are a distraction to his government, which is trying to reform the country’s weak economy by taking difficult decisions under the International Monetary Fund’s new loan program. Those include taxing agriculture and retail sectors that have resisted attempts in the past.

The violent protests have killed at least four security officials and two supporters of Khan, who has been in jail for more than a year. The nation’s benchmark KSE 100 Index of shares fell 3.2 per cent on Tuesday, the most in 11 months.