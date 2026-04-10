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EAM S Jaishankar calls on Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool

The minister also met his counterparts from Nepal, Bhutan and Seychelles and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual address at a conference titled “India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda”
File Photo
Press Trust of India Port Louis
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 6:58 PM IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our conversation reflected the warmth of our friendship and the steadfast commitment to further advancing India-Mauritius partnership," he said in a post on X after meeting President Gokhool.

Jaishankar, who is in Mauritius to attend the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, also met Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the former prime minister and leader of the MSM Party. "Value his strong commitment to India-Mauritius partnership," he said.

The minister also met his counterparts from Nepal, Bhutan and Seychelles and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

"Glad to meet FM Shishir Khanal @shisir of Nepal this afternoon. Congratulated him on his appointment. Discussed realising the full potential of the India-Nepal partnership by deeper collaboration in different sectors," he posted on X.

Jaishankar, who held a "warm conversation" with Bhutan's Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel in Port Louis, said, "Our unique and time-tested partnership continues to progress and prosper."  The minister also met Seychelles Foreign Minister Barry Faure on the sidelines of the conference. "India is committed to supporting Seychelles in meeting current economic challenges. Welcomed the steps in implementing the Special Economic Package," Jaishankar said.

A day earlier, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to Mauritius' development by witnessing a Special Economic Package Level of Effort (LoE), inaugurating 11 community projects, and launching the iGOT Karmayogi portal.

Key agreements also covered higher education and hydrography cooperation.

Jaishankar on Thursday announced that India would soon position a Defence Attache in Mauritius. "This will surely strengthen our growing engagements," he added.

From Mauritius, Jaishankar will travel to the United Arab Emirates this weekend.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiS JaishankarMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

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