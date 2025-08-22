Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / No USAID funds used for voter turnout in India, govt tells Rajya Sabha

No USAID funds used for voter turnout in India, govt tells Rajya Sabha

MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the US Embassy confirmed no voter turnout projects were run in India between 2014-24

USAID
According to Singh, the complete closure of USAID operations is expected by September 2, 2025.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) did not receive or provide $21 million in funding for voter turnout in India.
 
Responding to a query from Communist Party of India (Marxist [CPI(M)] MP John Brittas, Singh said the US Embassy confirmed it had not implemented any voter turnout-related projects in India between 2014 and 2024.

MEA asked USAID to provide details

In a written response, Singh said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had requested the US Embassy in New Delhi to urgently provide details of expenditure incurred on all USAID-assisted or funded projects in India over the last ten years. The ministry also asked for a list of NGOs or implementing partners through which such initiatives were executed.
 
On July 2, the US Embassy shared details of funding between 2014 and 2024, including objectives, partners, and key accomplishments.

$21 million USAID programme and issue of voter turnout

Responding to questions, Singh explained that while the United States was reviewing USAID’s operations, the US Department of Government Efficiency announced on February 16, 2025, via a post on X, that it was cancelling $486 million in USAID funding for the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening projects worldwide. This included $21 million meant for programmes to boost voter turnout in India, sparking concerns about US involvement in Indian general elections. 
 
However, no such projects were implemented in the country, Singh clarified.

Closure of USAID operations in India

The minister said the US Embassy wrote to the Department of Economic Affairs on August 11, informing that all seven Partnership Agreements signed with the government would be terminated effective August 15, 2025.
 
Singh added that USAID’s operations officially came to a halt on July 1, 2025. About 83 per cent of its programmes were shut down and 94 per cent of its staff were laid off. The US State Department has taken over the remaining activities, mostly related to foreign aid administration..
 
According to Singh, the complete closure of USAID operations is expected by September 2, 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia's Indian Ocean presence not significant, limited to exercises: MEA

Premium

Datanomics: Diplomatic thaw expected to bolster India-China ties

India-Russia ties among steadiest in world, says EAM S Jaishankar

China opposes US plan to impose up to 50% tariffs on India: Amb. Feihong

Jaishankar meets Putin, discusses ways to strengthen India-Russia ties

Topics :MEAMinistry of External AffairsBS Web ReportsRajya SabhaParliament

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story