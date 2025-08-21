Jaishankar meets Putin, discusses ways to strengthen India-Russia ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Russia ties, reported PTI.

The meeting came just hours after Jaishankar held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which focused on expanding trade relations between the two nations.

Steady ties over decades

Speaking at a joint media briefing with Lavrov, Jaishankar said: “We believe that relations between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War.”