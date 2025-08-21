Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar meets Putin, discusses ways to strengthen India-Russia ties

Jaishankar meets Putin, discusses ways to strengthen India-Russia ties

The meeting comes hours after Jaishankar held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which aimed at expanding trade relations between the two nations

Putin-Jaishankar
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Russia ties, reported PTI.
 
The meeting came just hours after Jaishankar held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which focused on expanding trade relations between the two nations.
 
Steady ties over decades
Speaking at a joint media briefing with Lavrov, Jaishankar said: “We believe that relations between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi receives call from 'friend' Macron, talks bilateral ties, Ukraine

Jaishankar calls out West's double standards on Russian energy purchases

A balanced exchange: The trade that binds Indian and American economies

India test-fires Agni-5 missile: Check range, features, and capabilities

Taiwan detects 22 Chinese aircrafts, 5 naval vessels around territory

Topics :Vladimir PutinIndia RussiaS JaishankarBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story