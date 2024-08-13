Want justice: Former Bangladesh PM Hasina in her 1st post-ouster statement





Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy releases a statement on behalf of Sheikh Hasina on his social media handle X.



In first comment after ouster, she says those involved in Bangladesh violence should be investigated.



"Since last July, many fresh lives have been lost due to vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation. Students, teachers, policemen, women policemen, journalists, cultural workers, working people, Awami League and allied organisations leaders, workers, passers-by and employees of various institutions who have died due to terrorist attacks, I am condoling and praying for the repose of their souls. My condolences to those like me who are living with the pain of losing a loved one. I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly." read the translated version of her message in Bengali. Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday, released her first statement after stepping down from her post.Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy releases a statement on behalf of Sheikh Hasina on his social media handle X.In first comment after ouster, she says those involved in Bangladesh violence should be investigated.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Brothers and sisters, on August 15, 1975, the President of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was brutally assassinated. I have deep respect for him. At the same time my mother Begum Fazilatunnessa, my three brothers freedom fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, freedom fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal, Kamal and Jamal's newlywed bride Sultana Kamal and Rozi Jamal, my younger brother who was only 10 years old brutally killed Sheikh Russell. My only uncle brutally killed freedom fighter Sheikh Nasser, President's Military Secretary Brigadier Jamil Uddin, Police Officer Siddiqur Rahman," she said.

She urged the people to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 to mark Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination anniversary. "...I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban," said Sheikh Hasina.Sheikh Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India last week after widespread protests erupted against her government due to a controversial job quota system.