Watch: Moment Baloch separatists hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan

Separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released a video of its attack and subsequent hijack of a passenger train in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

The video, released by BLA's media wing Hakkal Media, shows the first attack that led to the derailment of Jaffar Express. It shows a thick smoke coming from near train's engine following the separatists' ambush.

Pakistan train hijack

The Jaffar Express, carrying approximately 400 passengers across nine coaches, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when armed militants, linked to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), halted the train inside a tunnel near the remote regions of Gudalar and Piru Kunri.

So far, Pakistani security forces have killed at least 27 hijackers and rescued over 150 passengers, including women and children.

The BLA has issued a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding the release of political prisoners, activists, and individuals allegedly detained by the Pakistani military. The group has threatened to execute hostages, including soldiers, and "completely destroy" the train if their demands are not met within the deadline.