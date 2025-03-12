India signs 8 MoUs with Mauritius; to assist in new Parliament project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Navin Chandra Ramgoolam on Wednesday signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs), spanning across banking, trade, security, and governance.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Mauritius from March 11-12, also announced that India would support the construction of a new Parliament building in the island nation.

Here are the MoU's signed by India, Mauritius

1. Agreement between the Central Bank of Mauritius and the Reserve Bank of India on a local currency settlement system.

2. Credit facility agreement between the Mauritius government and the State Bank of India to fund Central Water Authority’s Pipe Replacement Programme.

3. Partnership between the Institute of Foreign Service of India and Mauritius’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs for diplomat training.

4. Technical Agreement facilitating the exchange of white shipping information between the Indian Navy and Mauritius Police Force.

Also Read

5. Collaboration between the Financial Crimes Commission of Mauritius and India’s Enforcement Directorate.

6. MoU between Mauritius’ Ministry of Industry, SMEs, and Cooperatives and India’s Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to support MSMEs.

7. Agreement on training public officers, signed between Mauritius’ Ministry of Public Service and India’s National Centre for Good Governance.

8. Cooperation between India’s National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Mauritius’ Department for Continental Shelf, Maritime Zones Administration, and Exploration.

'Enhanced strategic partnership' status for India-Mauritius ties

PM Modi announced that the India-Mauritius partnership has now been granted the status of 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership.'

“Today, Prime Minister Navin Chandra Ramgoolam and I decided to give the India-Mauritius partnership the status of 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'. We decided that India will cooperate in building the new Parliament building in Mauritius. This will be a gift to Mauritius from the Mother of Democracy," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, PM Modi said that their relationship extends beyond geographical proximity. “We are partners in the journey of economic and social growth. We have always stood by each other. Be it health, space, or defence, we are moving ahead with each other,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Prime Minister held discussions with former Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. Describing their meeting as "wonderful," PM Modi highlighted their talks on expanding collaboration between India and Mauritius across multiple sectors.

Additionally, PM Modi met Georges Pierre Lesjongard, the Mauritius' Leader of the Opposition. Their discussions focused on reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations and exploring ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation.