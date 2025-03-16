We connect well as nation comes first for both of us: PM Modi on Trump

In his much-anticipated podcast with American computer scientist Lex Fridman, released on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a wide array of subjects, including how US President Donald Trump appeared far more prepared than before in his second term and credited him for assembling a strong team.

Apart from elaborating on his rapport with the US President, the PM covered other international issues, such as his efforts at fostering peace with Pakistan, which were met with betrayal. He noted that normalcy has returned to the India-China border after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October. He said the two nations are now working to restore conditions to how they were before 2020. On the Russia-Ukraine war, Modi stressed the need for the two countries to engage in dialogue.

Regarding the 2002 Godhra communal riots in Gujarat, the PM said a "fake narrative" was woven around it by his political rivals. Modi spoke of how the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which will mark its centenary this year, gave him a purpose in life, his humble origins, his views on artificial intelligence, and his favourite football player, Argentine great Diego Maradona. The PM shared the link to the three-and-a-quarter-hour podcast on X, describing it as "a wonderful conversation covering a wide range of subjects."

This is the second instance in recent weeks that the PM has spoken of the RSS’ contribution to his life. Modi had acknowledged the RSS' role in inspiring him at the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on February 21. This comes in the context of the friction between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent organisation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP fell short of a majority. The RSS contributed to the BJP’s electoral victories in the subsequent Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

The PM said he shares a bond of mutual trust with the US President, and they connect well because they prioritise their respective national interests. He described Trump as a man of courage, who took his own decisions and was unwaveringly dedicated to the US. Modi said this spirit was evident when Trump was shot at by a gunman during his election campaign last year.

Modi reiterated that Trump appeared far more prepared than before in his second term. “He has a clear roadmap in his mind, with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals,” Modi said. The PM said he met Trump’s team during his February visit to Washington and believes he has assembled a strong, capable group.

The PM reminisced about Trump’s humility when he sat among the audience to listen to his speech at the 'Howdy Modi' community event at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in September 2019. “Now, that’s his humility. The President of the United States sitting in the audience while I spoke from the stage—that was a remarkable gesture on his part,” Modi said. The PM said Trump’s security detail was alarmed when he casually asked Trump to take a round of the packed stadium to greet the audience and Trump agreed without hesitation. “It showed me that this man had courage. He makes his own decisions, but he also trusted me enough in that moment to walk with me into the crowd,” Modi said.

The PM also recalled his long-standing association with tech billionaire Elon Musk since his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat. He described his recent meeting with the Tesla chief in February, where Musk discussed the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he now leads. Modi said the philosophy driving DOGE is already integrated into governance under his administration, citing the repeal of archaic laws and the elimination of 100 million fake beneficiaries.

Fridman, 41, is an AI research scientist who runs a popular podcast, the Lex Fridman Podcast, where he interviews personalities from various fields. During the podcast, Fridman revealed that he fasted for 45 hours, consuming only water. The PM shared his perspective on fasting, emphasising its benefits in sharpening the senses, enhancing mental clarity, and instilling discipline.

On his association with the Sangh Parivar, the PM said the RSS gave him a purpose in life. Modi said he was drawn to the Hindutva organisation at a young age, as he was deeply moved by patriotic songs sung at its 'shakha' near his home in Gujarat. “I have not heard of any other voluntary organisation as massive as the RSS,” Modi said. “I feel blessed to have received values from such a sacred organisation,” he added. The PM said that while leftist unions urge the ‘workers of the world’ to unite, the RSS-inspired labour union asks its workers to unite the world.

On India’s ties with Pakistan, the PM said he had specially invited his Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, for his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, hoping the two countries could turn a new leaf, but it was not to be. Modi said he believed that the people of Pakistan long for peace, as they too must be tired of living in strife, unrest, and relentless terror.

Regarding the Godhra riots, the PM said the discourse around it was an attempt to create a false narrative and that his political opponents in power at the Centre wanted him to be punished, but the courts cleared his name. He said Gujarat had a history of frequent communal violence, such as the 1969 riots, which lasted for over six months. Modi said the Godhra train burning incident occurred barely three days after he was elected as a legislator of the Gujarat Assembly.

“Nothing should happen; we also wish for peace. Everyone would wish for peace,” the PM said. He added that Gujarat, which once witnessed annual violence, has not seen riots since 2002. “Over the past 22 years, there hasn’t been a single major riot in Gujarat. Gujarat remains completely peaceful,” Modi said. The PM stressed that his approach has always been to avoid vote-bank politics.

On India-China relations, the PM said the two nations are working to restore border conditions as they were before the 2020 clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “After my recent meeting with President Xi, we have seen a return to normalcy at the border. We are now working to restore conditions to how they were before 2020,” Modi said, referring to his October 2024 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Slowly but surely, trust, enthusiasm, and energy should return. But of course, it will take some time, as there has been a five-year gap,” the PM said. Modi added that cooperation between India and China isn’t just beneficial for the two nations, but also essential for global stability and prosperity.