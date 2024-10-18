The US Department of Justice announced charges on Friday, October 18, against Vikash Yadav, a former official of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The charges relate to an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist leader, in the United States.

Yadav remains at large. However, the Biden administration's decision to charge him and reveal his identity has intensified tensions between India and the West, following the diplomatic dispute with Canada and the mutual expulsion of diplomats earlier this week.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Yadav is no longer employed by the Indian government.

“The US State Department informed us that the individual in the Justice Department indictment is no longer employed by India. I confirm that he is no longer an employee of the Government of India,” Jaiswal stated.

Reports also suggest that Yadav was arrested in India, although the arrest was reportedly unrelated to the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

Charges against Vikash Yadav, former R&AW officer

Yadav, 39, was previously referred to as "CC-1" in the original 2023 indictment but was unnamed at the time. Described as a "senior field officer" responsible for intelligence, Yadav is accused of recruiting Nikhil Gupta—currently imprisoned in the US—to help orchestrate the murder. In return for Gupta’s involvement, Yadav allegedly promised to assist in dismissing the criminal charges Gupta faced in India.

The US Department of Justice formally named Yadav in a second superseding indictment, which was unsealed in the Southern District of New York. The charges allege that Yadav abused his authority and used confidential information to coordinate the attempted murder of a prominent Indian government critic on US soil.

Who is Vikash Yadav, aka "CC-1"?

Originally from Haryana, Yadav served as a senior officer in RAW, handling security and intelligence responsibilities. Before his tenure at RAW, he was a member of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and had received specialised training in battlecraft and weaponry.

US authorities allege that Yadav directed the assassination plot remotely from India. He reportedly provided Nikhil Gupta with detailed personal information about the target, including their New York home address, phone numbers, and other identifying details, which Gupta passed on to an undercover agent.

The FBI has issued a physical description of Yadav: he is 39 years old, stands between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Yadav remains at large, and the FBI has urged anyone with relevant information to contact their nearest FBI office or American embassy.

FBI puts former Indian official on wanted list

The FBI has added Yadav to its wanted list following the issuance of a federal arrest warrant in the Southern District of New York. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the FBI, Yadav allegedly masterminded the plot to assassinate a US-based lawyer and political activist of Indian origin. Using the alias "Amanat" in his communications with co-conspirators, Yadav reportedly provided critical personal information about the intended victim, such as addresses and phone numbers. Yadav and his accomplice allegedly coordinated a $15,000 advance payment in New York to facilitate the murder.

FBI Director Christopher Wray emphasised that the FBI would not condone violent acts or any attempts to intimidate individuals exercising their constitutional rights within the United States.

The planning of the Pannun murder plot

Court documents indicate that Yadav recruited Nikhil Gupta in May 2023 to help execute the assassination in the US. Gupta, involved in narcotics and weapons trafficking, reached out to an individual he believed to be a criminal associate for help. However, the person was actually a confidential informant working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Gupta then introduced Yadav to an undercover DEA agent, who posed as a hitman. Yadav allegedly agreed to pay $100,000 to have the assassination carried out.

In June 2023, Yadav and Gupta organised a $15,000 down payment, which was delivered in Manhattan as part of the murder-for-hire arrangement.

Nikhil Gupta’s role in the Pannun assassination attempt

Nikhil Gupta, recruited by Yadav, was arrested in Prague in 2023 and extradited to the US in June 2024. He is now facing charges of murder-for-hire and conspiracy. Prosecutors claim Gupta, involved in international narcotics and arms trafficking, attempted to hire a hitman for the assassination. However, the hitman was an undercover DEA agent.

During his interactions with the agent, Gupta allegedly mentioned another intended target in Canada, later identified as Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was subsequently killed in Canada. After Nijjar's death, Gupta reportedly told the undercover agent that the murder in New York could now proceed without delay.

Gupta is also said to have admitted to prior criminal activities, including drug and arms trafficking. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder-for-hire and conspiracy, which could result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted.