Naval combatants to strengthen India's defence leadership: PM Modi

INS Surat has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with the state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities

Modi will dedicate the three combatants -- INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer -- to the nation. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the commissioning of three frontline naval combatants will strengthen India's efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment its quest towards self-reliance.

Modi will dedicate the three combatants -- INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer -- to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, 15th January, is going to be a special day as far as our naval capacities are concerned," he said on X.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world, officials said.

It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with the state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates, they said.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France, they added.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

