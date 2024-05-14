Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Will deepen ties with India for greater prosperity, says Israel FM

Will deepen ties with India for greater prosperity, says Israel FM

Katz was responding to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's message on the occasion of Israel's 76th Independence Day

Donald Trump, Jerusalem, Israel, Palestine
Thank you for the warm wishes, FM @DrSJaishankar. In celebration of our Independence Day, Israel and India will continue to deepen our ties and lead to greater prosperity, Katz said in a post on X. Photo AP/PTI
Press Trust of India Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israel and India will continue to deepen their bilateral ties and lead to greater prosperity, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday.

Katz was responding to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's message on the occasion of Israel's 76th Independence Day.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Thank you for the warm wishes, FM @DrSJaishankar. In celebration of our Independence Day, Israel and India will continue to deepen our ties and lead to greater prosperity, Katz said in a post on X.

Earlier in the morning, Jaishankar posted on X a 2:03-minute video showcasing the India-Israel relationship through photos of various bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself, and other Indian ministers with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers.

Congratulate FM @Israel_katz and the people of Israel on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Israel's Independence. Mazel Tov!, Jaishankar posted along with the video and repeated the same message in another post in Hebrew.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu wished her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog as she said on X, I join the people of India in conveying our best wishes to President @Isaac_Herzog, and the people of Israel on the 76th anniversary of Israel's independence.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla too took to X to post his greetings to his counterpart Amir Ohana, the Speaker of The Knesset: On the occasion of Israel's 76th anniversary of independence, I congratulate Speaker of the Knesset @AmirOhana and the people of Israel.

Both Murmu and Birla also included greetings in Hebrew.

Thank you, my dear friend @ombirlakota. May the friendship between our nations grow stronger, Ohana replied to Birla and also added a line in Devnagari script in Hindi, loosely translated as, Thank you my dear friend Om Birla. May the friendship between our countries be stronger.

Also Read

Israel threatens to strike Iran if it launches attack from its territory

EAM speaks to Israeli counterpart Katz, discusses regional security issues

TMS Ep597: CEO poll, key events of 2024, markets, Op Prosperity Guardian

NBCC gets nod from Greater Noida Authority to build five Amrapali projects

Woman's body found inside a water tank at Greater Noida University

At least 3 killed in firing by security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Chabahar: Once exempt from US sanctions, why the port is again under threat

India-Iran Chabahar port deal: US State Dept warns of potential sanctions

Timeline: 21-year-long effort by India to set up port in Chabahar

$120 mn investments, $250 mn credit line to fund Chabahar port growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelS Jaishankar

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story