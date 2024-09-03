Russian missile strike kills 41, wounds 180 in Ukraine's Poltava city

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck an educational facility and nearby hospital in a central-eastern region of Ukraine, killing at least 41 people and wounding 180 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday. The strike occurred in the city of Poltava, the capital of the region of the same name, officials said. Poltava is located about 110 kilometres (70 miles) from the border with Russia and about 350 kilometres (200 miles) southeast of Kyiv. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on February 24, 2022.

One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved, Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation, he added. He said he had ordered a full and prompt investigation into what happened. Zelenskyy didn't provide any further details.

The missiles hit shortly after the air raid alert sounded, when many people were on their way to a bomb shelter, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said, describing the strike as barbaric.

Rescue crews and medics saved 25 people, 11 of them dug out from the rubble, a Defence Ministry statement said.