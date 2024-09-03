Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russian missile strike kills 41, wounds 180 in Ukraine's Poltava city

Russian missile strike kills 41, wounds 180 in Ukraine's Poltava city

The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on February 24, 2022

Ukraine Crisis
Representative image (Photo: PTI)
AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck an educational facility and nearby hospital in a central-eastern region of Ukraine, killing at least 41 people and wounding 180 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

The strike occurred in the city of Poltava, the capital of the region of the same name, officials said. Poltava is located about 110 kilometres (70 miles) from the border with Russia and about 350 kilometres (200 miles) southeast of Kyiv.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on February 24, 2022.

One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved, Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation, he added. He said he had ordered a full and prompt investigation into what happened. Zelenskyy didn't provide any further details.

The missiles hit shortly after the air raid alert sounded, when many people were on their way to a bomb shelter, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said, describing the strike as barbaric.

Rescue crews and medics saved 25 people, 11 of them dug out from the rubble, a Defence Ministry statement said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Putin challenges international arrest warrant with Mongolia visit

India business booming despite Western sanctions, says Russia's Sberbank

Russian forces advancing faster in eastern Ukraine than ever before: Putin

Explained: How Russia may change its doctrine for nuclear weapon use

Putin arrives in Mongolia, member of ICC that issued arrest warrant for him

Topics :RussiaRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story