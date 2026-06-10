World leaders greet Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

World Leaders on Wednesday greeted Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister, praising his leadership and dedication to public service.

Narendra Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison congratulated PM Modi and praised him for transforming India's economy.

"Warm congratulations to PM @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. A true statesman who has transformed India's economy and standing in the world. Proud of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we built together," Morrison posted on social media on Wednesday.

Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, praised Modi for his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development. "This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage," Ibrahim said. He added that Malaysia values its close and longstanding friendship with India, and he looks forward to "continuing our cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding opportunities for our peoples." In a long message on social media, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria, said that the achievement reflects the enduring confidence and trust the people of India have reposed in Modi's leadership over three consecutive mandates.

"His dedication to public service, commitment to national development, and influential leadership on the global stage continue to inspire millions worldwide," he said in a post on social media on Tuesday. "Beyond being a great friend of Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi is a personal friend and trusted ally whom I can always count on. Over the years, I have come to deeply admire his wisdom, courage, and commitment to the progress and prosperity of his nation," Tinubu added. President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih called the achievement a "historic milestone that reflects the enduring trust and confidence the people of India have placed in Prime Minister Modi." "India's remarkable economic, social, and political progress during his tenure stands as a testament to his leadership," Solih posted on social media.

"MaldivesIndia relations have also flourished and strengthened significantly under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. It is my sincere hope that the close bonds of friendship between our two countries continue to grow in the years ahead," he added. William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya, also praised Modi on attaining the historic milestone in public service. "This reflects the trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India across three consecutive mandates in the world's largest democracy.Your journey from humble beginnings to this position is a testament to dedication, perseverance and public service," Ruto said. Earlier, on Tuesday, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar also congratulated PM Modi.