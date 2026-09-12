Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations and reaffirmed the need to take a “strategic and long term perspective” of bilateral ties, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after their meeting.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in New Delhi. “Differences should not become disputes,” the statement said, adding that Modi highlighted that the relationship must be guided by “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest”.

Xi’s visit to India, his first in seven years, comes as the two countries seek to rebuild ties that came under strain following the 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have taken several measures in recent months aimed at improving relations.

Modi stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain essential for the continued development of bilateral relations. The two sides underlined the need to follow existing agreements and understandings on border-related matters. The leaders expressed their commitment to a “fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution” of the boundary question, proceeding from the perspective of the overall bilateral relationship and the long-term interests of the two peoples. The two leaders also noted progress in people-to-people ties and called for greater cultural exchanges, business linkages and mobility between India and China. On economic and trade relations, they underlined the need to address concerns including “structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues”, while facilitating “meaningful and predictable market access”.

Modi and Xi also agreed that the two countries should expand common ground on regional and global issues and work together to address challenges. Modi appreciated China’s support for India’s Brics chairmanship and its contribution towards the success of the Brics 2026 summit. Xi says India, China can learn from each other Xi said China viewed its ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, adding that the two countries could learn from each other’s strengths and achieve shared development. “China, India can learn from each other's strengths, achieve shared development,” Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state media Xinhua. The meeting followed a series of high-level engagements between the two countries. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held Special Representative talks in Beijing last month, focusing on the boundary issue, transboundary cooperation and maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control.

The Special Representative mechanism, established in 2003, is aimed at finding a comprehensive solution to the India-China boundary dispute. Xi urges Brics to play role in West Asia peace Earlier on Saturday, Xi described Brics as the world’s most influential platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries and urged the grouping to play its “due role” in bringing peace to West Asia, Xinhua reported. Xi said China would work with other Brics members to promote peace and tranquillity in West Asia and the Gulf region. He said the war in the region had caused serious losses to people and did not serve the common interests of the international community.

He urged Brics members to oppose a Cold War mentality, violations of national sovereignty and interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Xi also called on the grouping to strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence to promote AI-driven industrialisation. The Chinese president further urged Brics countries to play a leading role in global governance covering cyberspace, outer space and the deep sea, while amplifying the voice of the Global South. Xi also called for greater cooperation in innovative development, peace and stability, and mutual learning among civilisations. He said Brics should work towards a more just and equitable international order and build a community with a shared future for humanity, according to Xinhua.