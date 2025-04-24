Home / Finance / Analysis / How to best secure senior citizens' savings against market volatility

How to best secure senior citizens' savings against market volatility

If you want the elders in your family to avoid the ongoing chaos in the equity markets because of the global trade scenario, senior citizens fixed deposit is a safe way for them to park their savings

senior citizens, elderly
Representational Image
BS Reporter Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The recent upheaval in global markets has been nothing short of traumatic for small retail investors. With equities swinging between troughs and highs, no one really know what is going on, how long it will go on for, or where it will settle. In such unsettling times, it's best not to bother the senior citizens in your family with investments in the markets, with their daily fluctuations. In fact, senior citizens' fixed deposits are a good fill it-forget it option for them. But the key is to do this quickly, since the Reserve Bank of India has already indicated it will cut interest rates further, which could drive down returns on FDs, too.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS decline 8.2% in April-February

Indian companies raised Rs 3.64 trn through ECB route in 2024

Inflows into G-secs through FAR turn positive after outflows in Oct and Nov

Premium

Deposit growth slows fortnight ended Nov 15, credit growth takes a lead

Advance B/E: Duty rate applies on date of grant of entry inwards for vessel

Topics :senior citizensSenior Citizens and Debt fundsRetail investorsGlobal Markets

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story