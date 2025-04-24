How to best secure senior citizens' savings against market volatility

The recent upheaval in global markets has been nothing short of traumatic for small retail investors. With equities swinging between troughs and highs, no one really know what is going on, how long it will go on for, or where it will settle. In such unsettling times, it's best not to bother the senior citizens in your family with investments in the markets, with their daily fluctuations. In fact, senior citizens' fixed deposits are a good fill it-forget it option for them. But the key is to do this quickly, since the Reserve Bank of India has already indicated it will cut interest rates further, which could drive down returns on FDs, too.