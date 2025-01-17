Indian companies raised Rs 3.64 trn through ECB route in 2024

India Inc. in the calendar year 2024 (till October) raised Rs 3.64 trillion through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route, which is the highest in the last five years. In 2023, companies raised Rs 3.41 trillion through this route and in 2022 the amount was Rs 2.72 trillion. Back in 2019, India Inc had raised Rs 3.50 trillion. ECB is an instrument used to facilitate big corporations to raise money outside the country in foreign currency. Companies use via ECB for expansion of existing capacity as well as for fresh investments.