Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Analysis / Indian companies raised Rs 3.64 trn through ECB route in 2024

Indian companies raised Rs 3.64 trn through ECB route in 2024

It is the is the highest amount raised in the last five years through that route

dollars
dollars
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India Inc. in the calendar year 2024 (till October) raised Rs 3.64 trillion through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route, which is the highest in the last five years. In 2023, companies raised Rs 3.41 trillion through this route and in 2022 the amount was Rs 2.72 trillion. Back in 2019, India Inc had raised Rs 3.50 trillion. ECB is an instrument used to facilitate big corporations to raise money outside the country in foreign currency. Companies use via ECB for expansion of existing capacity as well as for fresh investments.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inflows into G-secs through FAR turn positive after outflows in Oct and Nov

Premium

Deposit growth slows fortnight ended Nov 15, credit growth takes a lead

Advance B/E: Duty rate applies on date of grant of entry inwards for vessel

To insure or not? Cyber insurance helps recover losses from cyberattacks

Profitability of small finance banks likely to decline in FY25, says CRISIL

Topics :External commercial borrowingsIndia Incloans

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story