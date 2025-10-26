Home / Finance / Analysis / Statsguru: Infrastructure financing banks on NBFCs amid lending shift

Statsguru: Infrastructure financing banks on NBFCs amid lending shift

The share of outstanding bank credit in infrastructure financing has come down to 33.61 per cent - the least since FY18

banks, infrastructure financing
premium
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s meeting with Karnataka leaders highlights Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure and the growing financing crunch as banks pull back from long-term infrastructure lending.
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Recently, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Karnataka’s top leadership to discuss poor infrastructure in Bengaluru. Infrastructure upgradation, in general, is the need of the hour, requiring a huge corpus of funds. However, bottlenecks in infrastructure financing remain as banks reduce their exposure towards such long-gestation lending due to asset-liability mismatch, and specialised infrastructure-financing NBFCs come forward, with an increased lending rate, driving up the cost of 
infrastructure financing. 
The share of outstanding bank credit in infrastructure financing has come down to 33.61 per cent — the least since FY18. 
  Over half of the outstanding bank finance for infrastructure went for the development of power-related infrastructure at the end of FY25. 
 
Between banks and infrastructure-financing non-banking finance companies (NBFC-IFCs), the former’s share in infrastructure financing has come down from 50 per cent at the end of March 2020 to 42 per cent at the end of March 2025. 
 
The share of long-term loans in total outstanding credit by banks has risen to nearly 56 per cent at the end of FY25 — the second highest share in this century. 
 
The share of deposits with a maturity period of up to 3 years with banks has climbed to almost 90 per cent at the end of FY25. 
 
However, the share of non-performing assets in total advances of banks and NBFC-IFCs has declined in recent years. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Paytm's comeback trail looks open, but regulatory concerns remain

Premium

New co-lending guidelines may dampen bank, NBFCs' volumes in near term

Credit to India Inc declines to 36% in 14 years, BCG report shows

Premium

Rewriting retirement: A new window has opened for pension subscribers

Premium

A time to handhold: Lenders must support MSMEs as tariff woes rise

Topics :StatsGuruNBFCsinfrastructureBank credit

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story