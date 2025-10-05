Statsguru: Small-size banking frauds soar, SBI worst-hit PSB in FY25

Small-ticket banking frauds have been on the rise since the total amount involved in these scams fell sharply by nearly 74 per cent over five years until 2024-25, while cases have more than tripled. Within overall frauds, those related to advances remain significant, making up the largest share of the total amount and nearly one-third of all cases.

Frauds related to advances include real estate irregularities, including interest subvention. The Supreme Court’s recent intervention in home-loan subvention schemes has exposed an “unholy nexus” between builders and financial institutions, prompting the CBI to file six fresh cases.

Card and internet banking frauds formed 56.5 per cent of all cases in FY25, after touching a peak of 80.6 per cent

in FY24. Advances remained the second-largest category. (Chart 1) Fraud in advances continued to dominate in value, accounting for over 80 per cent of the total in the past five years. (Chart 2) Private-sector banks consistently reported the largest share of fraud cases. (Chart 3) However, public-sector banks (PSBs) account for most of the money lost, peaking at 75.6 per cent in FY24 and staying high at 71.3 per cent in FY25. (Chart 4) Among PSBs, State Bank of India (SBI) reported the highest value of frauds in FY25 at ₹7,663.92 crore, accounting for 29.86 per cent of the total. (Chart 5)